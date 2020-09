The extension by Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa was announced yesterday (Monday) before the declaration was due to expire at 8pm.

According to the declaration, COVID-19 is a continuous public health emergency in Tonga and it is still necessary for emergency powers to be exercised in order to prevent or minimize risk and the loss of human life to COVID-19.

Tonga has remained COVID-19 free since the pandemic was announced in March.

Photo file Caption: Prime Minister Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa