Tonga maintains COVID-19 free status

There are no suspected cases in the country.

All the cases on quarantine have now been cleared.

According to the advisory, in spite of COVID-19 free status, the high rate of Non-Communicable Diseases in Tonga, a developing health system, lack of ICU beds and ventilators, heavy reliant on import, the nature and culture (community oriented with extended family ties) will amplify the impact of COVID-19 if it is imported into the country.

Tonga continues to remain in national ‘State of Emergency’ which is effective until 17 April unless renewed otherwise.

Restrictions to flight, cruise ships and other passenger boats coming to Tonga will be observed until 17 April except authorized by the Government.

All the cruise ships and yachts coming to Tonga are banned until 30 June.

Tonga has lifted national lockdown but has issued national ‘Restrictions Notice’ to put stringent measures to discourage public/mass gatherings and to maintain physical distancing. The ‘Restrictions Notice’ applies until 8pm, Friday, 17 April.

The arrival of PCR machine, which can test for COVID-19 has been delayed due to TC Harold and the Ministry of Health is hoping to receive this critical equipment soon.

The machine can do 96 tests at one time and it takes up to 6 hours to get the results.

The Ministry in collaboration with Shelter Cluster visited possible locations that were considered for quarantine and now working to make it ready for the use.

According to the advisory, Tropical Cyclone Harold which impacted Tonga starting early morning on 9 April delayed some activities but now COVID-19 preparedness is coming to a pace.