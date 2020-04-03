Tonga National Lockdown extended to 12 April

A notice issued by the government said pursuant to sections 36 and 37 of the Emergency Management Act 2007, I hereby renew the National Lockdown Notice dated 26 March 2020 to be applied over all the land and seas of Tonga to continue commencing from 1:00am on Sunday 5 April 2020 to 1:00am Sunday 12 April 2020, unless further renewed.

(1) The terms and conditions of the National Lockdown Notice dated 26 March 2020 shall continue to apply.

(2) The following services shall be added to Appendix A of the National Lockdown Notice dated 26 March 2020–

(n) Village market vendors and mobile markets (agriculture and fisheries);

(o) Agricultural and Fisheries export activities,

(p) Existing project-related constructions;

(q) Inter-island marine transport within Ha’apai Islands;

(r) Inter-island marine transport within Vava’u Islands;

(s) Inter-island marine transport within the Niua Islands; and

(t) Law Practitioners who are involved with court proceedings in relation to a breach of the Emergency Management Act 2007 or Public Health Act 2008.

(3) Sub-paragraph (n) shall commence on Saturday 4 April 2020 at 1:00am.

(4) Sub-paragraph (o) to (t) shall commence on Monday 6 April 2020 at 1:00am.

The lockdown is part of Tonga's efforts to prevent the importation and spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

To date there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Photo supplied Tonga Government Caption: Prime Minister of Tonga Dr. Pohiva Tu’i’onetoa ​