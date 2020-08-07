Tonga prepares for second NZ repatriation flight

The NEMC also discussed a few process concerns as members are now anticipated to bring the second repatriation flight from New Zealand later this month.

The Chairman of the NEMC, Poasi Tei acknowledged the NEMC members and staff for the hard work in bringing back the first 150 repatriated passengers from New Zealand on Tuesday.

“I would like to thank all of you for the work well done and your tireless support to bring back our first 150 passengers from NZ and also the safety of our people. Even though there were challenges but it all went well in the end.”

He told the gatherings that the debrief is to discuss lessons learned from the flight and a way forward for everyone to prepare for the next repatriation flight.

Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola said, “We have already divided the passengers into the quarantine facilities which there are 111 at Tanoa International Dateline Hotel and 39 at Taliai Camp. They are now in quarantine.”

