Tonga remains coronavirus free, 91 under quarantine

The latest situation report released by the Joint Secretariat for National Emergency Management Committee (NEMC) and National Task Force (NTF) for COVID-19 Response said 27 people have been discharged.

People under quarantine willl be discharged on 4 April, 2020.

Tonga declared a National Lockdown starting 29 March 2020 as part of efforts to mobilise the whole country to deal with COVID-19.

There are no suspected case either.

Given the global trend and regional spread of COVID-19, Tonga is still on higher risk of COVID-19 entering to the country along with the travellers coming from overseas, both Tongan and Foreigners.

According to the report COVID-19 risks to Tonga based upon available information to date, those at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19 include:

· The elderly

· People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma

· People who have serious heart conditions

· People who cannot withstand hard treatment including cancer treatment

· People of any age with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] >40). Especially when they have certain underlying medical conditions that are not well controlled, such as those with diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease

The report said the high rate of NCDs in Tonga, a developing health system, lack of ICU beds and ventilators, heavy reliant on import, the nature and culture (community oriented with extended family ties) will amplify the impact of COVID-19 if it is imported into the country.

All international flights to Tonga have been suspended.