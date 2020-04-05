Tonga remains COVID-19 free

According to the latest situation report released by the Joint Secretariat for National Emergency Management Committee (NEMC) and National Task Force (NTF) for COVID-19 Response, there are no suspected cases too.

However, authorities say Tonga is still on high risk due to its population demography and social economic conditions.

As per the available information the following group of people are on higher risk

· The elderly

· People with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma

· People who have serious heart conditions

· People who are immune compromised including cancer treatment

· People of any age with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] >40). Especially when they have certain underlying medical conditions that are not well controlled, such as those with diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease

The high rate of NCDs in Tonga, a developing health system, lack of ICU beds and ventilators, heavy reliant on import, the nature and culture (community oriented with extended family ties) will amplify the impact of COVID-19 if it is imported into the country.

“But the reality is there are cases of deaths in every age groups regardless of their existing health conditions. No one is immune from this disease, and even young, healthy people can die from it,” the report said.

Tonga has extended a National Lockdown until next weekend.

The Ministry of Health and health volunteers are still checking/tracing those passengers (401 of them) who have travelled to Tonga during 19-21 March from New Zealand and Fiji, the result so far about 72% have been found well and fine.

According to the report, work continues to other 28% and this was the main reason for extending the Lockdown Notice in order for Health to be absolutely sure that we have no case in Tonga.

The Ministry of Health is confident these people are well and fine since they would have been reported ill and sick already given this 14 days quarantine period, but authorities just need to be sure and avoid any chance of Tonga to have a case.

Photo RNZ Pacific file