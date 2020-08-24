Tonga repatriation flight from New Zealand suspended

The National Emergency Management Committee (NEMC) / National Taskforce met last week and considered the increasing number of COVID-19 community transmission in Auckland.

A government statement said it is understood that Pacific islanders are bearing the brunt of the new COVID-19 outbreak in New Zealand and it has been announced that a Tongan has been tested positive.

Upon advice from the Ministry of Health, there is a high risk that COVID-19 will be imported to Tonga if the scheduled repatriation flight proceeds.

The Ministry of Health maintain it is assessing the situation in Auckland and will advise the Committee and the Government when to resume the repatriation flight.

Meanwhile all 150 repatriates who came in the first flight tested negative for COVID-19 and were released from the quarantine facilities last week on Wednesday.

