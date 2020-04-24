Tongan Cleaner acknowledged by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Ardern acknowledged Kavapalu often working thirteen hour days.

PMN News spoke to Kavapalu who was ironically working when Ardern mentioned her.

"The Police were watching it and jumped over and ran to me excited, saying you are famous Rose!

"To be acknowledged like that just makes your day, I'm so proud," says Kavapalu.

Rose has worked for the Otahuhu Police Station for more than fourteen years.​​

But says this acknowledgement is not just for her, she says.

"I'm representing all cleaners who work very hard and their work goes unnoticed, who think they're down at the bottom.

"We need these kinds of acknowledgments so people like me, cleaners and everybody who work very hard for New Zealand, can be proud and know there is somebody watching.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern agrees: "These are our essential workers and I hope we continue to acknowledge them long after this pandemic has passed."