Tongans overseas urged to take advantage of tax-free before June 30

The exemption which came into force on April 6 was put in place for two months amid Covid-19 crisis and will end on 30 June 2020.

The Ministry’s CEO Kelemete Vahe said he understood most overseas countries were on lockdown but for those who could have a chance to send goods to Tonga this was an opportunity for them.

The revelation was made during a press conference on Thursday last week in which the government announced an economic and social stimulus package worth TOP$60 million to help the country through the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The announcement came after the Minister of Finance told constituency meetings in Tongatapu last month work was underway to extend tax and duty free on building materials until December.