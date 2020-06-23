Tu‘akalau loses battle against COVID-19 in Salt Lake City

Tu’akalau’s wife Lotomo’ua has confirmed his death to Kaniva News.

It was Father’s Day in the US yesterday and Lotomo’ua took to Facebook to share what she did saying it was what Lelea would normally do and that is to put a bunch of flowers on his father’s grave.

Lotomo’ua said she took flowers and placed them for Tu’akalau while he was in hospital.

“This father’s day is different,” she wrote.

“Lelea Ki Vailahi we miss you so much today.”

“We love you so much keep fighting.”

Tu’akalau’s death comes after he was put on ventilator to help him breathe at the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Lotomo’ua and their two daughters had also contracted COVID-19 but they have recovered after being under self-isolation at home.

International media reports said study showed that almost one in three deaths from COVID-19 among people in hospital in England during the pandemic have been associated with diabetes.