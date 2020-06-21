Two new COVID-19 cases reported in New Zealand on Sunday

Both of these cases are recent arrivals from overseas and both were detected within managed isolation facilities.

The first case is the child of the couple whose cases were announced on Saturday. The second case is a 59-year-old woman who travelled from Delhi and arrived in Auckland on June 15 on flight AI1316. She travelled with her partner who has also been tested, but their result is pending.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield reiterated in a statement on Sunday that new cases at New Zealand's border were always expected as Kiwis return home from overseas.

"It is good that the systems are in place to detect these cases. Testing, particularly at the border, will continue to be an important part of our COVID-19 response.

"Yesterday New Zealand's laboratories completed 5950 tests, bringing the total completed to date to 341,117.

"This is a very high Saturday total, which again underscores the high capacity of our laboratories and the testing that continues in the community and across our managed isolation facilities."

No additional deaths were announced on Sunday.

It brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand to 1511. No one is receiving hospital-level care for the virus.

