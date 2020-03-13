Auckland's Pasifika festival cancelled amid coronavirus fears

All five cases of the virus in New Zealand have been in the Auckland region.

More than 400 local and international artists were on the cards to perform at the festival, which was due to start tomorrow.

It is the second year in a row the festival has been cancelled, after last year's event was called off in the aftermath of the 15 March terrorist attack in Christchurch.

There were concerns earlier this week that it would be called off again, but it was given the all clear to go ahead on Tuesday, with authorities instead warning anyone who felt sick to stay home.

Meanwhile, the events co-ordinator of Canterbury Polyfest Melisa Stanley-Vanhorn has confirmed to RNZ Pacific that this weekend's event is still going ahead, despite Pasifika's cancellation.

More than 700 students are expected to perform in Dallington, Christchurch.

Yesterday marked the fifth straight day of no further confirmed cases of the virus in New Zealand.