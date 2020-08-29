Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after colon cancer battle

A representative for the actor confirmed his death to the AP and said he had died at his Los Angeles home with his wife and family by his side. He was 43.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer for years ago, his family said in a statement to AP

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," his family said in the statement. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Boseman also played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown in previous films.