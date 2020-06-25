Brooklyn Nine-Nine: New episodes 'in the trash' after George Floyd death

Crews said the show would "start over" in light of the anti-racism protests.

He said: "We've had a lot of sombre talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we're going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year.

"We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible."

Co-creator Dan Goor had four episodes "all ready to go" before Mr Floyd's death a month ago prompted widespread Black Lives Matter protests as well as soul-searching in society in the US and beyond, Crews said.

"They just threw them in the trash," he told Access Hollywood. "We have to start over. Right now we don't know which direction it's going to go in."

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the exploits of a team of detectives in the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department. In 2014 it won two Golden Globe Awards, including best TV comedy series.

Crews did not give details of the content of the four scrapped episodes.

The actor and America's Got Talent presenter also recounted his own dealings with the police, saying police officers had pointed guns at him, mistakenly, before he became a well-known face.

"It's something that every black man has been through and it's hard to really try to get other people to understand," he said.

The 51-year-old said the momentum for change made it "Black America's Me Too movement".

"We always knew this was happening, but now white people are understanding," he said.

Earlier this month, Goor and the cast made a $100,000 (£79,000) donation to the National Bail Fund Network to support "the many people who are protesting police brutality".