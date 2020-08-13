George Michael: Nine-metre mural to be unveiled in London

British artist Dawn Mellor has been commissioned to create a permanent painting of the singer in Kingsbury.

It is part of Brent's celebration as London Borough of Culture 2020 and will recognise the singer's life and music career.

The artwork will be unveiled next month on 19 September on Kingsbury Road.

Michael made his name with pop group Wham! in the 1980s and went on to enjoy huge success as a solo performer.

He died on Christmas Day 2016 at the age of 53, at his home in Goring-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

A coroner determined his death was due to natural causes.