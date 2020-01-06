Hollywood stars send support to Australia during Golden Globe award speeches

Crowe was a winner, but chose not to attend the awards show in Beverly Hills today.

The A-List audience at the Beverly Hilton was told Crowe, who has a property near Coffs Harbour, remained in Australia to protect his family from the bushfires.

He sent a hard-hitting speech, read by Jennifer Aniston, declaring the fires a result of climate change.

"Make no mistake the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based," Crowe wrote.

"We need to act based on science, move our workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is.

"That way we all will have a future."

Crowe won for his performance as infamous former FOX News boss Roger Ailes in the TV mini-series The Loudest Voice.

DeGeneres, married to Australian actress Portia de Rossi, received a lifetime achievement award and opened her speech with words of support for Australia.

"Australia, I love you," DeGeneres told the audience.

"My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering in Australia and all of the animals we have lost."

Brosnan told Australians "to stay strong".

"We're with you," the former James Bond said.