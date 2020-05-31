Robbie Williams to rejoin Take That for virtual gig

The online charity concert will see the 46-year-old and his ex-bandmates Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald each perform from their own respective homes, due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

A bit like your current work morning meeting, but with added 90s hits.

It is the first time Williams has performed with the band since the 2018 X Factor final.

It also means only Jason Orange is the only one missing from the original Take That line-up, which released its debut album Take That and Party almost three decades ago.

Williams told The Sun: "I am really looking forward to performing with the boys again - it's always a pleasure. If we can't go to the stadium... we'll bring the stadium to us."

The pre-recorded event is intended to raise money for the creative music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins and the Crew Nation relief fund to help concert crews globally.

Take That will perform their hits Greatest Day, Shine, Back For Good, The Flood, Pray, Never Forget; and then two extra songs, Everything Changes and Rule The World, which will be available to the website's customers only.

Last year, the band performed a greatest hits tour as a three-piece, minus Williams - who left twice, in 1995 to embark on a solo career, and again in 2012.

But during April's lockdown, he and Barlow performed one of the former's solo tracks together via video link, with the latter writing: "Sorry to have made you wait so long for this one. Yes the dynamic duo return".