11 police officers in Fiji charged last month

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, seven officers were charged with perjury.

The seven are accused of conspiring by making false statements in relation to a traffic case.

Other cases involved an officer being charged with dangerous driving causing grievous harm, while another member of the force was charged with careless driving.

Another police officer was charged with tampering with a motor vehicle after an accident, while in a separate incident an officer was charged with receiving a corrupting benefit after receiving an outboard motor engine.