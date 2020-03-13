2 more covid-19 cases in French Polynesia

One of them is a person close to the parliamentarian Maina Sage whose infection was made public yesterday.

She had returned from France at the weekend and was tested this week to become the first known coronavirus carrier in a Pacific Island country.

The other new coronavirus case concerns a Swiss tourist who fell ill on the atoll of Fakarava in the Tuamotus.

According to Tahiti Nui TV, the tourist had also arrived in French Polynesia last weekend.

The individual has been flown back to Tahiti where tests confirmed his infection.

Meanwhile, French Polynesia has suspended cruise ship tourism for a month.

The government has issued a statement saying ships bound for French Polynesia are to be routed to the next international port of their choice.

Ships within French Polynesia's territorial waters are directed to head to Papeete for passengers to disembark and to be repatriated.

Before docking, the passengers' health status has to be reported to authorities.