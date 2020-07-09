8 Fiji police officers charged over Tavua beating

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said the officers face 24 charges in total.

They consist of assault causing actual bodily harm, an act intended to cause greivous bodily harm, and aiding and abetting.

They're also charged with giving a false statment, conspiracy to defeat justice and intereference with witnesses.

They willl appear in court for first mention on Friday.

In data released this week, the ODPP said 13 police officers have been charged with a range of offences in the past month alone.

That figure includes the eight officers charged today.