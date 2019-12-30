Australia fires: Thousands told to evacuate in Victoria

Temperatures of over 40C, strong winds, thunderstorms and a change of wind direction meant Monday would be a day of extreme danger, officials said.

Emergencies chief Andrew Crisp said those in the East Gippsland area should leave no later than Monday morning.

More than 100 fires are continuing to burn across Australia.

The biggest are raging near the city of Sydney in New South Wales, where more than a quarter of a million people have signed a petition calling for the New Year's Eve fireworks to be cancelled and the money spent on fighting fires.

In East Gippsland, three fires burning near the towns of Bruthen, Buchan and Bonang were forecast to grow significantly.

Officials said they could burn towards the coast, potentially crossing and cutting off the region's main road.

An estimated 30,000 people are currently holidaying in the threatened area, according to ABC News.

Crisp, Victoria's state emergency management commissioner, said anyone in the area to the east of Bairnsdale - about 280km east of Melbourne - should move.

"What we are saying now, based on the conditions that will be confronting us tomorrow across the state, but in particular in East Gippsland, is that if you're holidaying in that part of the state, it's time that you left," he said.

It was no longer possible to provide assistance to all the visitors in the East Gippsland region, emergency authorities said.

Extreme fire warnings were in place across most of Victoria. Any lightning strikes in dry, drought-affected forests had the potential to quickly become fires that threaten lives and homes, officials said.

A major music festival in the state has also been cancelled, with organisers saying it was too dangerous for the popular Falls New Year's Eve festival in Lorne, about 140km south-west of Melbourne, to go ahead.

Some 9,000 people were already camping on the festival site, which is accessed by a single track, meaning that it would not be possible for festivalgoers to evacuate quickly in an emergency.

"We are gutted to make this call but the safety of our patrons, artists and staff is our main priority," said organiser Jessica Ducrou.