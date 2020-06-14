 

Australian sentenced to death in China for drug smuggling

BY: Loop Pacific
14:20, June 14, 2020
154 reads

An Australian man has been sentenced to death in China for drug smuggling, the Australian government has confirmed.

The man was named in Australian media as Karm or Cam Gilespie.

He is believed to have been arrested at an airport in 2013 with 7.5kg (16 Ibs) of methamphetamine, also known as ice, in his luggage, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reports.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was "deeply saddened to hear of the verdict".

"Australia opposes the death penalty, in all circumstances for all people. We support the universal abolition of the death penalty and are committed to pursuing this goal through all the avenues available to us," it said in a statement.

     

Source: 
BBC
Tags: 
Australia Government
China
Death sentence
  • 154 reads