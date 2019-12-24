Boeing chief fired but 737 concerns persist

More than 340 people died in the disasters, prompting accusations that Boeing put profit before safety.

Families of the victims welcomed Mr Muilenberg's resignation as overdue.

But they said Boeing's decision to replace him with a long-time board member raised questions about its commitment to change.

Boeing named David Calhoun, who has served on the firm's board since 2009 and is its current chairman, as chief executive and president.

"While the resignation of Mr Muilenburg is a step in the right direction, it is clear that the Boeing Company needs a revamp of its corporate governance," said Paul Njoroge, who lost his wife, three children and mother-in-law when Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed in March.

Mr Calhoun "is not the right person for the job", he added.

Zipporah Kuria, whose father was also killed on the Ethiopian Airlines flight, said Mr Muilenburg should have been replaced "a long time ago" but responsibility for the crashes is shared.