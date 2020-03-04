China orders travellers quarantined amid coronavirus outbreak

Travellers from the virus hotspots of South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy arriving in the capital will have to be isolated, a Beijing official has said.

Shanghai and Guangdong announced similar restrictions earlier.

Authorities are worried the virus might be imported back into the country.

Although most virus deaths have been in China, Monday saw nine times more new infections outside China than in.

Shanghai said it would require new arrivals from countries with "relatively serious virus conditions" to be isolated, without naming the countries.

Authorities are also asking overseas Chinese to reconsider travel plans.

"For the sake of your family's health and safety, please strengthen your precautions, carefully decide on your travel plans and minimise mobility," officials in one southern Chinese province said.

China reported 125 new virus cases on Tuesday - the lowest number of new daily infections in six weeks. There were also 31 more deaths - all in Hubei province, where the virus emerged.