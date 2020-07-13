Christchurch mosque attacks: Gunman to represent himself at sentencing

In March, Brenton Tarrant made a late guilty plea to 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one under the Terrorism Suppression Act.

He is due to be sentenced on 24 August.

Tarrant appeared via audio-visual link (AVL) in Christchurch High Court this morning where he waived his rights to a lawyer to represent himself for sentencing.

His previous lawyers Shane Tait and Jonathan Hudson withdrew their application to represent him.

In court, Justice Cameron Mander appointed a lawyer for standby counsel, should Tarrant decide to be legally represented on the day.