Coronavirus: Chinese quarantined in Fiji released

The six Chinese travellers were returned to Nadi from Samoa aboard a Fiji Airways flight for not meeting the self-quarantine requirements at Apia Airport.

Health official Sunil Chandra said the group tested negative for coronavirus and posed no threat to the public.

However, Mr Chandra could not confirm whether the group had been sent home or allowed to remain in Fiji due to restrictions imposed by the Chinese government at its borders.

Samoa's new emergency measures require travellers to undergo medical clearance at least three days before heading to the island.

Samoa also imposed rules that compel anyone who has been in - or transited through - China to "self-quarantine" in a country free from the coronavirus for at least 14 days.