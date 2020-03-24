Coronavirus: Officials scramble to track down passengers in Fiji

The Ministry of Health has been in contact with other passengers over their whereabouts and health since the flights on 16 and 17 of March, between San Francisco and Nadi, and Nadi and Auckland.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said Fiji Airways had published a list of the passengers required to contact the authorities immediately.

Mr Bainimarama called for the public to help track down the passengers.

"Our contained efforts depend on each of these individuals making contact with the Ministry of Health.

"Because these passengers' interaction with our first patient may have been extremely brief especially compared to the intimacy of a 12-person household, we must exercise an abundance of caution and extinguish absolutely any chance of Covid-19 spreading further."

Mr Bainimarama said Fiji had three confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The three patients remained in isolation and in a stable condition.

Mr Bainimarama said the contact tracing team had identified the 359 passengers and crew of the flights.

Some people had left the country while others had entered self-quarantine, he said.

He warned of the risks posed if passengers did not make contact with the health officials.

"This is an unacceptable risk. If these people are infected, even if they appear healthy, they could easily affect anyone they interact with across the entire country.

"Until we can trace each and everyone of these passengers, all Fijians must stay at home and limit all non-essential travel."

The flights are:

FJ 871 - San Francisco to Nadi (16 March 2020)

FJ 411 - Nadi to Auckland (17 March 2020)

FJ 410 - Auckland to Nadi (17 March 2020)

Mr Bainimarama said the border protection measures in Lautoka remained in full effect.