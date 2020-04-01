Coronavirus: Prince Charles out of self-isolation

Prince Charles, 71, spent seven days self-isolating in Scotland after testing positive and displaying mild symptoms.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, was tested and did not have the virus, but will self-isolate until the end of the week.

A Palace official said the prince was in good health and was following the government's restrictions.

"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesman said.

Prince Charles, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, spent his seven days of quarantine at his Birkhall home on the royal Balmoral estate.

According to government guidelines, anyone with symptoms should self-isolate for seven days, while everyone living in their household should self-isolate for two weeks.

Buckingham Palace previously said the Queen last saw her son, the heir to the throne, on 12 March, and was "in good health".

It comes as the total number of people who have died with the virus in the UK reached 1,408 in the latest total for deaths up to 17:00 BST on Sunday, including a further 159 people in England, six in Scotland, 14 in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.

More than 9,000 people who have tested positive for coronavirus are being treated in hospitals across England, according to NHS England's Sir Simon Stevens.

The prime minister - who became the first world leader to announce he had the virus - has continued to lead the country's response to the pandemic, carrying out meetings over video link while self-isolating in his Downing Street flat.

On Monday, a No 10 source confirmed Dominic Cummings, his chief adviser, has developed symptoms of the virus and was self-isolating at home.