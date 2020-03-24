Covid-19: Fiji confirms third case

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said the third case was the one-year-old nephew of Fiji's first case, whose mother was the second.

Eleven members of the first patient's household have been isolated and the third case only became symptomatic while in isolation, Mr Bainimarama said.

The first patient is flight attendant and contact tracing teams are trying to contact everyone who potentially came into contact with the them on three Fiji Airways flights.

They are: FJ 411 from Nadi to Auckland, FJ 410 Auckland to Nadi and FJ 871 from San Francisco to Nadi.

About 280 passengers and crew have been contacted and have since either left Fiji or entered self-quarantine.

But 82 people have yet to come forward, despite repeated attempts to contact them.

The prime minister said these people posed an unacceptable risk to the people of Fiji.