Deaths hit new high in China’s virus epicentre

But the number of new infections was down 20% from the day before.

Hubei's health commission confirmed 2,097 new cases in the province on Monday, down from 2,618.

An advanced team of medical experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) has arrived in China.

There are now more than 42,200 confirmed cases across China, the gravest public health crisis the country has faced since the Sars outbreak in 2002-3.

In a rare public appearance amid the outbreak, China's President Xi Jinping on Monday visited health staff in Beijing treating patients infected with the new coronavirus.

Mr Xi urged "more decisive measures" to combat the virus.

The Hubei provincial health commission said 103 people died from the virus in Hubei on Monday, up from 97 on Sunday.

The commission said Hubei had a total of 31,728 cases with 974 deaths by the end of Monday. The fatality rate was 3%.

The nationwide death count from the coronavirus is now at 1,011.