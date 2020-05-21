Eleven more Covid-19 cases in Guam takes total to 165

Yesterday 64 samples were tested with 11 positive results returned.

The Governor's Press Secretary, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said the public still needed to remain cautious.

"Please stay home. If you don't have to go out. Please stay home. Stop the spread and save lives," she said.

"The Joint Information Centre will have more information on these individuals, these new positive cases, when we receive the epidemiological profiles.

"Again 11 new cases brings Guam's Covid count to 165."

Guam's cases include five deaths but 125 people have recovered and have been released from isolation.

Meanwhile a US aircraft carrier that spent more than a month docked in Guam after it was stricken by Covid-19 was heading back out to sea.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt docked in late March after more than a thousand sailors contracted the coronavirus.

The navy said it would leave with a scaled-back crew of about 3,000 - leaving about 1,800 sailors still quarantined on Guam.

The Associated Press reported the ship would conduct operations in the Pacific on its way to San Diego.

Local media on Guam reported the ship left the island's harbour this morning.