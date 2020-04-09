 

Fiji’s Vatulele island sustains massive damage from TC Harold

BY: Loop Pacific
11:33, April 9, 2020
The village of Lomanikaya on the Island of Vatulele in Fiji is under a massive destruction caused by Topical Cyclone Harold, Wednesday.

However, there have been no fatalities recorded.  

Village headman, Jiuta Vodo said the destruction caused by TC Harold is worse than their experience with TC Winston in 2016.  

Vodo also said it was the first time for most elders to experience such a cyclone. 

“Nothing else is left in our plantation, all the root crops have been uprooted by the strong winds. We really need help. I am pleading with the government to help us now because we have nothing else left.” 

TC Harold hit Vatulele around midday Wednesday bringing with it destructive winds, heavy rain, and storm surges. 

     

