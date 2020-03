Fiji’s Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete has tweeted that the individual had recently traveled abroad.

He says the patient has been immediately isolated where he remains under careful medical supervision.

Dr Waqainabete says his team is also trying to identify all those who were in contact with him.

He says there are no locally transmitted case in Fiji but they are vastly expanding containment measures.

The Health Minister says they are finalizing the details.