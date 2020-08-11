Fiji suspends ban on fish to ease economic woes

The Fisheries Ministry said the decision to suspend the ban was made to alleviate the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau said many people lobbied for the suspension of this year's ban.

"The normal ban period is from June to September.

"In order to assist the traditional resource owners and the economic assistance that it can provide within our economy, the government has decided to reduce the months that the ban will be left in place."

Koroilavesau said even though this year's ban only lasted two months, it had helped the populations of both fish to recover.