Guam's Catholic Church facing at least 280 child sex abuse lawsuits

In the latest lawsuit, a man alleges he was raped and molested by Father Louis Brouillard between 1977 and 1979.

Louis Brouillard admitted to being a paedophile before his death in 2018.

But several other Catholic Church figures, and the institution itself, are named in dozens of other lawsuits for both sex abuse and the subsequent cover-up.

The Archdiocese of Agana last year filed for bankruptcy in the face of the lawsuits.

Earlier this year, the General Secretary for the Pacific Conference of Churches called for more stringent behaviour codes and better policies on reporting sexual abuse in churches in the Pacific region.