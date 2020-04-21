Immigration to US to be suspended amid pandemic, says Trump

On Twitter, he cited "the attack from the Invisible Enemy", as he calls coronavirus, "as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens".

There are no other details so far.

It comes as the White House also argues the worst of the pandemic is over and the country can begin reopening.

The US has already agreed with both Canada and Mexico to extend border restrictions on non-essential travel until at least mid-May.

Travel has also been sharply restricted from Europe and China, though people with temporary work visas, students and business travellers are exempted.

The president's announcement comes as the administration seeks to reopen parts of the US from the Covid-19 shutdown.

The country has 782,159 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 41,816 deaths.