Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in New Year in London

The work has seen the 96-metre-tall Elizabeth Tower, one of the most photographed buildings in Britain, enveloped in scaffolding for the last two years as the four clock dials are reglazed, ironwork repainted and intricately carved stonework cleaned and repaired.

In March, part of the scaffolding was removed, showing that the clock's once black numerals and hands have been repainted blue, in line with what scientists say was its original colour.

Since restoration work began in 2017, Big Ben has been largely silenced, sounding only for important events. It last tolled on Remembrance Day on 11 November.

The bell will be tested several times in the run-up to New Year's Eve, parliament said in a statement.

The 4 billion pound ($NZ7.8 billion) restoration work is due to be completed in 2021.

Once Big Ben signals the start of 2020, a spectacular fireworks display will begin over the River Thames.