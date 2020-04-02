Numbers of arrests for breaches of Fiji's Covid-19 curfew top 160

Police say 48 people were taken into custody overnight for breaching the curfew hours from 10pm-5am.

Minister for National Security, Inia Seruiratu, said despite repeated warnings and advisories people were not adhering to the Covid-19 restrictions.

He said this was one of the challenges facing law enforcement officers on the ground.

"There have been arrests throughout the country particularly in the western division. And of course most of them have been charged. We are still appealing to our people to please cooperate with us."

Mr Seruiratu urged Fijians to adhere to the measures as the "sooner we are over with this, the sooner we can get back to normalcy".

Police said 68 people were arrested on Monday and 49 on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho said there was "sheer laxity and a no-care attitude" from some members of the public.