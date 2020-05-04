Russia's cases rise by 10,000 in one-day record

The increase brings Russia's total number of coronavirus cases to 134,686, the seventh highest tally in the world.

But Russia's mortality rate remains low relative to other countries, such as the US, Italy and Spain.

On Sunday, a further 58 coronavirus-related deaths were announced, bringing the total to 1,280 in Russia.

Moscow has been hit particularly hard by the virus, leaving its healthcare system struggling to cope.

Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday cautioned against complacency, saying the capital was not past the peak of its coronavirus epidemic.

The mayor said around 2% of residents in the city - around 250,000 people - had tested positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, Moscow's total number of cases jumped by 5,948 to a total of 68,606.

A strict lockdown has been imposed in Moscow, where its 12 million residents have been ordered to stay at home with few exceptions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said situation remains "very serious", warning Russians to brace for a "gruelling phase of the pandemic" in the weeks ahead.

Earlier in the week Russian Prime Minister, Mikhail Mishustin, confirmed he had been diagnosed with Covid-19, the first senior minister in the country to do so.