Solomons imposes travel restrictions over Pacific measles outbreak

The outbreak which started in New Zealand has hit Samoa the hardest with 76 people killed as of Wednesday and more than 5,300 cases recorded since October.

A statement from the Solomon Islands health ministry issued on 11 December said everyone travelling to Solomon Islands must present a traveller's public health declaration card on arrival.

Anyone travelling from countries affected by measles must show certified proof that they have received a measles vaccination at least three weeks prior to arriving in Solomon Islands.

Any visitors without proof of vaccination will be deported immediately while locals who fail to produce the necessary documentation will be required to undergo 21 days of home quarantine.

Countries considered to be affected by measles include Samoa, American Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines.