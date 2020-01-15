 

Storm approaching Fiji likely to be cyclone by midday Thursday

BY: Loop Pacific
13:56, January 15, 2020
99 reads

A tropical disturbance to the northwest of the Fiji mainland is expected to intensify into a cyclone and hit the country's second largest island, Vanua Levu, on Friday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the disturbance was about 700km west of Rotuma and moving east.

Fiji Meteorological Service director Misa Funaki said people, especially in the maritime islands, were being warned to expect rough seas, heavy rain and strengthening winds.

"As [of Wednesday afternoon], it is still located about 1000km northwest of Nadi, it is slowly moving eastwards. Its current projections are projecting for it to head towards Vanua Levu, and we are looking at around Friday for this to occur.

"Some projections they are keeping it at a category one, while some are also projecting for it to become a category two system, but we are keeping a lookout on this."

The projected cyclone, on its current path, also poses a threat to Tonga's main island, Nuku'alofa.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Tropical Cyclone
Fiji
