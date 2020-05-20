US Pacific gets $140-million education boost

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the funding will "expand technological, distance learning, training, and long-term planning capabilities."

Guam receives nearly $US60 million (59,758,889), American Samoa over $US47 million (47,218,429) and the Northern Marianas close to $US30 million (29,787,559).

Among the Freely Associated States, Micronesia gets $US3.6 million (3,654,689), Marshall Islands nearly $US2 million (1,964,396) and Palau $US760,000 (762,497).

Interior Department Assistant Secretary Doug Domenech said schools "will need to move quickly and judiciously" to ensure funds are used effectively for students' needs.

The funds are available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.