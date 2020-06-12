USP to hold meeting over controversial suspension

Pro-Chancellor Winston Thompson said the meeting came at the request of Council members.

This week Professor Ahluwalia was suspended by the executive committee of the council over alleged misconduct.

In a letter to the USP Council, Nauru President Lionel Aingimea informed members of the virtual meeting which required 10 people to agree to.

The meeting must be held by Tuesday.

Mr Aingimea said proposed agendas would include allegations against Professor Ahluwalia and a motion from Samoa.

The Nauru leader did not specify what the motion was about, but Samoa had earlier called for Winston Thompson to resign.

President Aingimea had reportedly listed support for the meeting from the 14 Council members including six of the 12 island governments that co-own the USP.

The university's biggest donors, Australia and New Zealand, were also on the list.

Notable absentees were Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, Niue, Tokelau and the Cook Islands.

Fiji's representatives on the Council did not sign either.