Australian PM discusses NRL return

The NRL is moving ahead with plans to restart its season next month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It had been reported the Warriors would be granted an exemption to enter Australia.

But Morrison said that decision was yet to be made and a May 28 resumption for the NRL was not yet locked in.

"That still hasn't been determined. The commonwealth has made no decision about the access by the Warriors into Australia, that hasn't happened," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

"It's helpful for all of these issues that have to be resolved to hopefully achieve that timetable, that they be done between agencies and the NRL and indeed with the AFL and the other sporting codes who are working to these ends and we'll continue to work with them in good faith.

"The best way for those things to be resolved and progressed is in that normal way, but there's still a bit of work to do. As I said at the outset, I like the aspiration, it'd be great to see it back on there, but it's got to satisfy all the health requirements.

"There is the code that is being developed for elite sport, professional sport, community sport, as well as individual recreation, that's been done by the medical expert panel now."

Australia's national cabinet is meeting again on Friday to discuss the recommencement of sport.

The country has seen more than 6,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 89 deaths.

