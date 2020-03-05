Beauden Barrett to make first appearance for Taranaki club side in a decade

Barrett, who ditched the Hurricanes for the Blues for this season, is yet to pull on his boots in a competitive match in 2020.

His first match in five months will be for Coastal Rugby Club in Taranaki, when they take on Southern at Rahotu.

"We're playing Southern, which is a big derby match for us, so it always draws a large crowd," Coastal's chairwoman Janet Fleming told Newshub.

"Having Beauden playing in it is likely to pack the ground out completely."

It's expected Blues fans will finally see him play for their franchise when they meet the Hurricanes at Eden Park on April 11.