The Blues make official statement around the New Zealand Government's decision to lockdown Auckland

With the Blues scheduled to host the Crusaders in front of a sellout crowd on Sunday in the final round of Super Rugby Aotearoa, the Blues are awaiting further correspondence.

“The Blues along with fellow Super Rugby Aotearoa partners and NZR are currently assessing the impact of both the Blues-Crusaders and Highlanders-Hurricanes games with the move to Covid-19 Level 3 in Auckland and the rest of the country to Level 2,” a statement read.

“NZR is in close and constant dialogue with Government and we will pass on more information when we have it.

“We are working through all the numerous scenarios and will probably be in a better position to comment with more clarity tomorrow (Thursday).

The Blues players have been sent home as required by the lockdown rules, while cleaning their facility this morning before the 12 noon lockdown comes into effect.

“The players and staff are now based at their homes awaiting updates, ensuring they are meeting all health and tracing requirements to keep safe.”

“We are busy this morning readying our facility for shutdown as per level 3 requirements, cleaning gym equipment which will be dispersed around players so they can continue to train and prepare for our final game.

New Zealand Rugby are expected to make an official statement today having issued an update after the announcement.

“NZR is currently assessing the impact on rugby following the announcement that Auckland will tomorrow move to Covid-19 Level 3 and the rest of the country to Level 2. NZR is in close dialogue with Government and an update will be given tomorrow [Wednesday].”