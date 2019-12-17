Brumbies flip the switch with 2020 away jersey

While their regular jersey is almost identical to that of 2019 they revealed a new-look yellow alternate kit that is a far cry from last year's mainly blue strip.

The Brumbies wore a yellow jersey back in 2016 but have opted for predominantly blue away jerseys since then.

Next season's away kit is a dark gold with textured amber stripes across the main panel, with navy sleeves and side panels.

This year's return to yellow was in response to positive feedback over the look of the kit that the Brumbies reserves side, Brumbies Runners, wore in matches in 2019.

Brumbies prop Scott Sio said it was good to see a little experimentation when it came to their away kit.

"O'Neills has done a really good job with getting the fit right for the team and we're all looking forward to wearing it next year," he said.

"The home jersey has been kept pretty traditional which I think the Canberra community will love but the away jersey has been experimented with a little bit."

"The alternate strip is always a good opportunity to try something a little different and give the fans something that can keep each year fresh. I think it will be pretty popular next season."

The Brumbies are the third Aussie Super Rugby to reveal their jersey with the Waratahs launching their kit last week and the Reds the first cab off the rank in August.