Crusaders 24 Reds 20

The hosts opened the scoring in the 11th minute when prop Joe Moody scored under the posts off a short drive, with first five Richie Mo'unga converting.

The Reds struck straight back when winger Chris Feauai-Sautia scored following a perfectly played set piece move off an attacking lineout just five out from the Crusaders' line.

Richie Mo'unga then kicked a penalty five minutes later to give the Crusaders a five point buffer at the 20 minute mark.

The Reds then removed the Crusaders lead completely when No. 8 Harry Wilson scored a try similar to that of Joe Moody.

Just before halftime the Crusaders lost Tom Sanders to the sin bin for infringing one too many times. The Reds couldn't take advantage of the extra man before the break, with both teams finishing the first 40 minutes with 10 points each.

Despite being a man down, it was the Crusaders who scored first in the second half when George Bridge fended off three defenders to score in the 44th minute.

Mo'unga again converted to give the Crusaders a seven point lead.

That was cut to two just three minutes later though when Reds prop Taniela Tupou scored off a short drive to the try line.

Five minutes after that, the Crusaders struck back, this time through wing Leicester Faingaanuku, which was converted by Mo'unga.

Down by nine points, the Reds staged a late comeback in the 72nd minute when Henry Speight scored a fantastic team try off a lineout inside their own half, cutting the lead to four points.

The Reds couldn't get any closer though, eventually going down 24-20, having missed all their conversions.

The Crusaders made it four wins from five and extended their competition-record home unbeaten run to 34 successive games.