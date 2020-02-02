Fiji through to first cup final this season

Backed by a big crowd in the stands of the Paramatta Stadium, Fiji beat England 17-14 in the semi-final.

This will be Fiji’s first finals appearance this season and the team has so far been looking unbeatable.

Fiji thrashed Wales 55-0 before qualifying for the semi-final.

Waisea Nacuqu scored straight after the kickoff with a brilliant individual try to give Fiji a 7-0 lead.

Fiji increased their lead through Aminiasi Tuimaba for a 14-0 scoreline.

Tuimaba scored his second in the corner to give Fiji a comfortable 19-0 lead.

Fiji captain Meli Derenalagi scored under the posts after a brilliant play from Tuimaba to give Fiji a 26-0 lead as Tuwai scored the final try before the breather for a 31-0 scoreline.