 

Fiji Warriors thrash Tonga at Pacific Challenge

BY: Loop Pacific
10:08, March 11, 2020
41 reads

The Tonga A side went down to the Fiji Warriors side in a thrashing 47-0 match at the World Rugby Pacific Challenge in Suva, Tuesday night.

The Kingdom’s defense line was not strong enough to hold off the hosts as they scored five tries in the second half compared to the two they managed in the first spell.

Wingers Epeli Momo and Marika Vularewa scored for the Warriors for a 12-0 lead at half time.

Former Fiji 7s rep Simione Kuruvoli started the Warriors campaign in the second half when he scored their third try.

The other four tries were scored by Taniela Soqonawasaloa, Osea Waqaninavatu, Kitione Salawa and Alipate Waidilo.

In the first match, Junior Japan thrashed Samoa A 76-3.

Junior Japan takes on the Fiji Warriors at 3:30pm (FJ Time) on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in the Pacific Challenger decider.

     

Tags: 
Fiji Warriors
Tonga A
Pacific Challenge
  • 41 reads