Fiji Warriors thrash Tonga at Pacific Challenge

The Kingdom’s defense line was not strong enough to hold off the hosts as they scored five tries in the second half compared to the two they managed in the first spell.

Wingers Epeli Momo and Marika Vularewa scored for the Warriors for a 12-0 lead at half time.

Former Fiji 7s rep Simione Kuruvoli started the Warriors campaign in the second half when he scored their third try.

The other four tries were scored by Taniela Soqonawasaloa, Osea Waqaninavatu, Kitione Salawa and Alipate Waidilo.

In the first match, Junior Japan thrashed Samoa A 76-3.

Junior Japan takes on the Fiji Warriors at 3:30pm (FJ Time) on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in the Pacific Challenger decider.